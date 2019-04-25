Can KKR end their losing run tonight?

April 25, 2019 12:23 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 43 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the fall of a wicket in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches Rajasthan Royals have won in IPL 2019 while batting first. They have lost all four games.

Kolkata Knight Riders also has not had much success batting first -- just 1 win in 6 games.

3 Number of consecutive ducks recorded by Ashton Turner in IPL 2019 -- all first ball ducks! Ashton has now scored 5 consecutive ducks in T20 cricket.

4 Kolkata Knight Riders have won their last four matches against Rajasthan Royals.

5 Number of consecutive matches lost by Kolkata Knight Riders -- their worst losing streak in the IPL since 2009 when they lost 9 games in a row.

6:1 Kolkata Knight Riders' win-loss record against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens.

Royals's only win came in the first encounter between these two sides at the Eden Gardens.

49.34 Kolkata Knight Riders's bowling average in IPL 2019 -- their worst in any edition of the IPL.

The previous worst was 33.16 in the 2009 edition in South Africa.

92 Number of sixes hit in matches at the Eden Gardens -- the most at any ground this season.