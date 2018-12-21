rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can India still win series in Australia?

Can India still win series in Australia?

December 21, 2018 22:04 IST

'India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the playing eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Australia series will decide Kohli’s legacy as a leader having already established himself as world's premier batsman. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The momentum is definitely on Australia's side after the series-levelling win in the second Test in Perth, but former captain Sourav Ganguly, on Friday, said India can still win the four-match rubber.

 

India suffered a 146-run drubbing at the hands of Australia in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the playing eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well," Ganguly said during a promotional programme at a school in Kolkata.

India's batting, except for the duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, have come a cropper and Ganguly urged the middle-order to take up more responsibility.

While interacting with the students, Ganguly was asked what was the difference between now and his childhood days and the cricketer-turned-administrator said: "When I was a child, my father used to earn, I would spend a good time. Now I've to earn."

It was also announced that Sourav Ganguly International School will come up in Siliguri in March 2020.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use