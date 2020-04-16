News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CA furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisis

CA furloughs majority of staff amid COVID-19 crisis

April 16, 2020 14:15 IST
Adelaide Oval

IMAGE: The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday it has decided to furlough the majority of its staff on reduced pay until the end of the financial year to cope with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis has halted professional cricket around the world, leaving most boards bracing for significant revenue reductions.

"We have made the decision during this period of isolation, where activity has naturally been reduced, to stand down our people on reduced pay (with the exception of a skeleton staff) effective 27 April ..." CA said in a statement.

 

"We will continue to seek advice from medical experts and relevant government agencies to ensure the health and safety of our people, volunteers and communities, and to return to business as soon as possible."

This year's lucrative Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely while a cloud also hangs over the men's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

"Cricket Australia -- like all sporting bodies -- is planning for a return to training/play although no one is certain when this will be possible at this stage, and many scenarios are being considered," CA said.

"We are conscious of the impact this will have on Australian cricket and are working hard to manage that proactively."

The England and Wales Cricket Board last month announced a 61 million pounds ($75.63 million) aid package to help the English game withstand the financial impact of the pandemic.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
