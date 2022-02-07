CA, Cummins receive flak over Langer departure

IMAGE: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke believes that Pat Cummins needs to voice his opinion about the sacking of Justin Langer. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist criticised Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday for their treatment of Justin Langer, saying the former head coach had been painted as a "monster".

Langer resigned on Saturday, just weeks after leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension of his contract.

Australia also won last year's Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under Langer but there have been reports of player discontent over his coaching style.

"He's been painted by some particular people as a monster, that is not Justin Langer," Gilchrist told Australian SEN Radio.

"He'll be the first to admit he has his frailties, he has his areas of weakness, but he'll sit and look you in the eye and work it out with you.

"So, to be painted as a monster, what sort of effect would that have on you personally and what's the flow-on effect to your family ... particularly through a period of time when you're not nearly understanding what is going on, the consistent innuendo and rumour."

Cricket Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, Langer said Cricket Australia offered him a short-term contract to lead the team's defence of the T20 World Cup title on home soil later this year but he opted not to accept it.

"If media reports are correct, several senior players and a couple of support staff don't support me moving forward, and it is now apparent the CA board and CEO, Nick Hockley, are also keen to see the team move in another direction," Langer said.

"I respect that decision," he said.

"My life has been built on values of honesty, respect, trust, truth, and performance and if that comes across as 'too intense' at times, I apologise."

Cummins's reputation has taken hit

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke believes that the reputation of Pat Cummins has taken a hit after Justin Langer resigned as the coach of the senior men's team.

Cricket Australia on Saturday accepted men's team head coach Justin Langer's resignation.

"Justin was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept," stated an official Cricket Australia release.

After this, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson labelled Cummins as "gutless" and said the Test skipper has an agenda to bring his own coach.

"The Australian public isn't stupid and this is my point with Pat Cummins. His reputation is squeaky-clean. Right now, it has taken a hit, until he stands there and voices his opinion. Look what Mitchell Johnson said about Pat Cummins. A teammate, a friend of his has smoked him," Clarke said on The Big Sports Breakfast, as reported by Fox Sports.

"My advice to Patty is he has got to stand there. He needs to tell the fans where he sits on this because everyone thinks it is Patty who made the decision. That accountability sits with him. He is trying to honour both parties and has done it very well. He is trying to look after Cricket Australia. I don't like seeing Pat get smacked for this because I think he is in a lose-lose situation. He sits right in the middle," he added.

The contract extension offered to Justin was the result of a thorough review process that evaluated many factors including future requirements of the team and the upcoming extensive schedule of fixtures. The extension was approved by the CA Board and was put to Justin last night. It included the opportunity to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia at the end of this year.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans. Under Langer, Australia managed to win the T20 World Cup 2021 and then the Ashes.

"Patty needs to come out and make his opinion very clear. Cricket Australia has to allow him to be open and honest otherwise he will be blamed for this. A lot of people are smashing him for this," said Clarke.

"I saw Mitchell Johnson's comments, he smoked him. I think a lot of people are thinking what Mitch is thinking. You've got the likes of Mark Taylor talking about it, Steve Waugh making comments, Ricky Ponting's comments are very strong. I'm suggesting to Pat Cummins as the leader, he needs to stand tall and explain to past players -- Mitchell Johnson, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden -- plus the fans and cricket lovers, what the hell is going on here," he added.