Buttler to replace Morgan as England's ODI captain?

June 28, 2022 15:38 IST
'For me it's a no-brainer that Jos Buttler takes over that role'

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Lancashire boy Jos Buttler set to become England’s white ball skipper. Photograph: Philip Brown/Getty Images

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Jos Buttler to become the team's white-ball skipper after Eoin Morgan steps down, saying the decision would be a 'no-brainer'.

Reports in British media said Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket later on Tuesday, ending a career in which he played more than 300 times across 50-overs and Twenty20 formats.

 

The 35-year-old captained England in a record 126 one-dayers and 72 Twenty20 internationals, with Buttler his deputy since 2015, but has been battling form and fitness problems in recent months.

"For me it's a no-brainer that Jos Buttler takes over that role," Vaughan wrote in the Daily Telegraph. "He's the best white-ball player in the world, he's got a very smart cricket brain, and he's got that calmness you need.

"I guess his personality might be different from Eoin. The one thing that Jos will have to be very, very good at is staying the same when he doesn't have a good game or two. That has been Eoin's massive strength -- he has never changed ..."

Vaughan added that Buttler, who top scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with 863 runs, could also be a perfect fit for the England Test team's newfound swashbuckling style.

Under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England completed their first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade by beating reigning world Test champions New Zealand 3-0.

"If something as radical (as) Buttler as Test opener was ever going to work it would be now," Vaughan said.

"I'd love to see him in this group playing like he played in the IPL ... Why not? England are generally one down early anyway, so they might as well be one down early by someone having a big old yahoo."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
