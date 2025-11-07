HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bumrah one wicket away from unprecedented record

November 07, 2025 23:59 IST
November 07, 2025 23:59 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has 99 wickets in 70 T20Is thus far

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has 99 wickets in 70 T20Is thus far. Photograph: BCCI/X

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah stands just one wicket away from history.

While he is just one wicket away from becoming the second from his team to complete 100 T20I wickets, he would also become the first Indian with 100 wickets or more across all formats if he gets one during the final T20I against Australia at Brisbane.

 

The final T20I between Australia and India will take place at Brisbane on Saturday, with India leading the series 1-1. So far in the T20I series, Bumrah has taken three wickets in three matches at an average of 26.33, with best figures of 2/26 and an economy rate of 6.58.

So far in 79 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7 and an economy rate of 6.36. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is behind Arshdeep Singh (105 wickets in 67 matches).

In 50 Tests, Bumrah has taken 226 runs at an average of 19.83, with best figures of 6/27 and 15 five-wicket hauls. He is India's 12th-highest wicket-taker in the format.

In ODIs, Bumrah is at the 16th spot, with 149 wickets in 89 matches and 88 innings at an average of 23.55, with best figures of 6/19, two five-wicket hauls to his name.

 

