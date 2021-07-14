News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brilliant Balbirnie leads Ireland to first ever win over SA

Brilliant Balbirnie leads Ireland to first ever win over SA

July 14, 2021 00:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie struck a century to help Ireland beat South Africa by 43 runs to win the 2nd match of the three-match series in Malahide on Tuesday

IMAGE: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie struck a century to help Ireland beat South Africa by 43 runs to win the 2nd match of the three-match series in Malahide on Tuesday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Pool via Reuters/Files

Captain Andy Balbirnie scored a stylish century as Ireland recorded their first ever One-Day International victory over South Africa with a win by 43 runs in the second match of their three-game series in Malahide on Tuesday.

Balbirnie stroked 102 from 117 balls as the home side posted 290 for five in their 50 overs, before restricting the tourists to 247 all out in their reply to secure the historic victory and a 1-0 lead in the series after Sunday’s opener was washed out.

Ireland will have the chance to claim the series when the third and final match is played at the same venue on Friday.

 

"I'm extremely proud with the character we showed," Balbirnie said.

"We knew it was a pretty tough pitch to take 10 wickets on, but the way we stuck at in the middle and towards the death was a credit to them (the bowlers).

"It is a huge day for cricket in Ireland. We will have a couple of beers and enjoy this, but at the same time we have to look to Friday, when we could potentially win a series."

After being sent in to bat, opener Balbirnie received excellent support from Harry Tector (79 from 68 balls), while there was also a flourish from George Dockrell (45 from 23) at the end.

South Africa, who again rested key batsman Quinton de Kock, battled to keep up with the run-rate throughout and when opener Janneman Malan (84 from 96) and Rassie van der Dussen (49 from 70) fell in quick succession with the score on 160, their chances of victory slipped away.

"Big up to Ireland, they outplayed us and showed up on the day. They really nailed down their skills with bat and ball. There is a lot for us to work on," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

"We created chances with the ball but our fielding let us down, we set higher standards than that. The momentum was always on their side."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Yashpal Sharma: Of guts, pride and Dilip Kumar's word
Yashpal Sharma: Of guts, pride and Dilip Kumar's word
'Yashpal won us the 1983 World Cup semi-final'
'Yashpal won us the 1983 World Cup semi-final'
1983 World Cup hero Yashpal dies of cardiac arrest
1983 World Cup hero Yashpal dies of cardiac arrest
India to send biggest ever contingent to Tokyo Games
India to send biggest ever contingent to Tokyo Games
HC rejects petition against TN govt's NEET panel
HC rejects petition against TN govt's NEET panel
Monsoon covers whole country after 5-day delay: IMD
Monsoon covers whole country after 5-day delay: IMD
Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics
Federer pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

'I will never forget Yashpal'

'I will never forget Yashpal'

'It's Yashpal. Hitting the ball with disdain'

'It's Yashpal. Hitting the ball with disdain'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances