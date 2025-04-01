HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Brathwaite steps down as WI Test captain

Brathwaite steps down as WI Test captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 01, 2025 00:00 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as skipper of the West Indies Test team after four years in charge, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday after a shift in leadership roles saw Shai Hope taking over captaincy of the T20I side.

IMAGE: During Kraigg Brathwaite's tenure, the West Indies earned their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane last year. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Brathwaite, 32, was appointed as West Indies' Test captain in place of Jason Holder in March 2021.

Hope, who is also the team's ODI skipper, replaced Rovman Powell for T20I captaincy. Powell has led the T20 side since May 2023.

 

In a statement, CWI said, "Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself.

"This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility."

A new Test captain will be announced shortly.

The West Indies are scheduled to play Australia in a home series in June-July, marking the start of a new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"CWI extends its deepest gratitude to Kraigg Brathwaite for his years of service as captain, recognising his dedication to West Indies cricket and his leadership in guiding the Test team to significant milestones. A new captain will be named in the coming weeks," the board said.

During Brathwaite's tenure, the West Indies earned their first Test victory in Australia in 27 years with a thrilling eight-run win in Brisbane last year.

Earlier this year, he led the team to a memorable Test win in Pakistan to level the series, a first in 34 years.

His captaincy also saw the West Indies beat England at home in 2022 and secure a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
