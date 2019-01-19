Blow for Australia ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

January 19, 2019 10:26 IST

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has taken 164 wickets in 44 Tests. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a back injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday.



Jhye Richardson, uncapped at Test level, has been called into the squad in place of Hazlewood, who has taken 164 wickets in 44 Tests.

"Josh has reported some back soreness over the last few days and scans have revealed a very early stage stress fracture in the same lower back area as his previous injury from last summer," CA physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.



"He will now begin a rehabilitation programme and we are confident he will be available for selection ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in the UK later this year."



Richardson, 22, has played seven one-day and seven Twenty20 internationals.



"Jhye has had an impressive first half in his Sheffield Shield season and no-one could deny he has now continued that form in ODI matches for Australia," national selector Trevor Hohns said.



Australia's Test squad is due to meet up in Brisbane on Saturday evening, ahead of the first day-night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba starting on Thursday.