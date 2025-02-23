Binny, Pathan heroics seal thrilling India Masters win

Stuart Binny (68) and Irfan Pathan (3/39) helped India Masters pip their Sri Lankan counterparts by four runs in a thrilling finish to a high-scoring first match of the International Masters League in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: India Masters, led by Sachin Tendulkar, secured their first win. Photograph: IML/X

Chasing a huge 223 for a win, Sri Lanka Masters fought hard till the end but could only manage 218 for 9 in their allotted 20 overs as the Indian side clinched a narrow win, which looked tough at one stage.

With nine runs needed off the final over, Abhimanyu Mithun struck twice to derail Sri Lanka as the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters recorded their first win.

For Sri Lanka, their captain Kumar Sangakkara scored a 30-ball 51 with eight fours and a six while Lahiru Thirimanne (24), Asela Gunaratne (37), Jeevan Mendis (42) and Isuru Udana (23) could not convert their starts into a big knock.

Earlier in the first half, India Masters began shakily when they lost openers Ambati Rayudu (5) and skipper Sachin Tendulkar (10) early but the other batters did a fine job to take them to 222 for 4.

Suranga Lakmal rocked India early twice when he had Rayudu caught by Seekugge Prasanna and then cleaned up Tendulkar for 10.

But, an 87-run stand for the third wicket between Gurkeerat Singh and Stuart Binny revived India.

Gurkeerat hit seven fours to make 44 off 32 balls but it was Binny who really made merry on the batting-friendly surface here, hammering seven sixes and three fours to make 68 off only 31 balls.

Yuvraj Singh (31 not out, 22 balls, 2x4, 2x6) and Yusuf Pathan (56 not out off 22 balls) then provided finishing touches with their rapid 109-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Brief Scores: India Masters 222/4 in 20 overs (Gurkeerat Singh 44, Stuart Binny 68, Yuvraj Singh 31 not out, Yusuf Pathan 56 not out; Suranga Lakmal 2/34) beat Sri Lanka Masters 218/9 in 20 overs (Kumar Sangakkara 51, Jeevan Mendis 42; Irfan Pathan 3/39, Dhawal Kulkarni 2/34) by 4 runs.