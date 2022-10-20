Binny bets big on women's cricket gaining popularity

IMAGE: Roger Binny revealed his expanded game plan at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Thursday, newly elected BCCI president Roger Binny reiterated that there was a pressing need to address players getting injured frequently, saying "you can't have a Jasprit Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup".

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury three days before the Indian team was to fly out for Australia. With Mohammad Shami battling COVID-19 at the same time, the BCCI waited till the 11th hour for him to get fully fit before being named as Bumrah's replacement.

"We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly. We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now, but also in the last four to five years. You can't have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then wonder who is going to replace him. It is important (to address it)," 67-year-old Binny said at a felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru.



"It is not that we don't have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, or whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority.

Binny had also touched upon this topic after taking charge as the BCCI chief on Tuesday.

Binny stressed the importance of preparing better wickets in domestic cricket as well as raising the standard of the Ranji Trophy.

"The pitches are still too docile and unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable,"

On the need for central contracts for domestic cricketers on the lines of team India cricketers, he said: "The domestic players are looked after very well. They have got good facilities and they stay in good places. I don't think there is any need for that (contracts) at the moment.



"What is needed, is to lift the standard of the Ranji trophy, it is the premier tournament of the country. There was the Irani Cup going on not so long ago, how many people knew? We need to change that," he said.



On the upcoming Women's IPL in March, he added: "Surprisingly, not as popular as men's cricket but women's cricket is going to get very popular. The game has taken giant strides in the last two-three years. Hope a lot of people come to watch the tournament,"