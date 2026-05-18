Big verdict: No RTI for BCCI, rules CIC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has been ruled exempt from the Right to Information Act, as the Central Information Commission determined it does not qualify as a 'public authority'.

IMAGE: BCCI is financially independent, generating revenue through media rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Key Points The Central Information Commission ruled that BCCI is not a 'public authority' under the RTI Act.

The Madras High Court remitted the matter back to the CIC for fresh examination after an earlier order.

BCCI is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and not established by the Constitution or Parliament.

The government has no deep control over BCCI's administration, management, or internal functioning.

The Central Information Commission has ruled that the Board of Control for Cricket in India does not qualify as a 'public authority' under the Right to Information Act, effectively placing it outside the scope of RTI disclosures.

Background of the RTI Ruling on BCCI

Central Information Commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu held in 2018 that BCCI was a “public authority: under Section 2 (h) od the RTI Act and therefore amenable to the RTI regime. The order directed the BCCI to designate Public Information Officers and create a mechanism for receiving RTI applications.

BCCI challenged it in before the Madras High Court, contending that it was a private autonomous society not substantially funded or controlled by the government and therefore outside the ambit of the RTI Act.

The court did not decide whether BCCI was covered by the RTI Act. Instead it remitted the matter back to the CIC for a fresh examination.

The order issued on Monday:

The Central Information Commission, through an order passed by Information Commissioner P R Ramesh, has held that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not fall within the ambit of “public authority” under Section 2(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, and therefore is not subject to the provisions of the RTI Act.

The matter was reconsidered pursuant to the directions issued by the Madras High Court in its order dated 17.09.2025 in W.P. No. 29615 of 2018, whereby the earlier order of the Commission dated 01.10.2018 was remitted for fresh adjudication in light of the observations made by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Board of Control for Cricket in India v. Cricket Association of Bihar, (2016) 8 SCC 535.

In the detailed order, PR Ramesh observed that the BCCI is a society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and is neither established by or under the Constitution nor created by any law enacted by Parliament or a State Legislature. The Commission further noted that the BCCI was not constituted through any government notification or executive order.

Relying upon authoritative judgments of the Supreme Court, including Thalappalam Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. v. State of Kerala, Zee Telefilms Ltd. v. Union of India, and Dalco Engineering Pvt. Ltd. v. Satish Prabhakar Padhye, the Commission held that the BCCI does not satisfy the statutory requirements prescribed under Section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

Reasons for BCCI's Exemption

• The BCCI is an autonomous private body governed by its own Rules and Regulations;

• There is no deep or pervasive control exercised by the Government over the administration, management, or affairs of the BCCI;

• The Government has no role in the appointment of office-bearers or in the internal functioning of the organization;

• The BCCI is financially independent and generates its revenues through media rights, sponsorships, broadcasting arrangements, ticket sales, and other commercial activities;

• Tax exemptions or statutory concessions available generally under law cannot be treated as “substantial financing” by the Government within the meaning of the RTI Act.