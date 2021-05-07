News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI yet to discuss IPL offer from English counties

BCCI yet to discuss IPL offer from English counties

May 07, 2021 21:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

The Indian cricket board will explore all options to try to complete this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) but is yet to discuss offers from English counties to host the remaining matches, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

The eight-team league was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after several personnel tested positive for COVID-19 following bubble breaches in two venues.

 

Warwickshire, Surrey and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have offered to host the IPL's remaining 31 matches in September, according to ESPNcricinfo.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan last month said he was keen to bring the lucrative league, which attracts international cricket's top players, to the city.

"We will explore all the options and see when it's feasible to play those matches and take a call at the right time," BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said by telephone.

"Their offer has not been discussed yet. It's too early."

"Right now, our immediate plan is finalise the preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup in India later this year."

Dhumal said the interest to stage IPL matches was indicative of its popularity abroad.

"IPL is huge, and everybody wants to host IPL matches. It has a massive fan following even outside India."

BCCI officials have acknowledged how difficult it could be to squeeze in the remaining IPL matches in an already crowded calendar.

The franchises believe it could be in September, just before the Twenty20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in a pandemic-ravaged India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a team video on their Twitter feed on Friday in which chairman Anand Kripalu told the players the BCCI had "indicated" the tournament would resume in September.

"We trust the BCCI will obviously gather as much information as they can when looking at that window around September and obviously keep us all informed," Bangalore's Director of Cricket Operation Mike Hesson said in that video.

"We'll be part of the decision-making process as well, just to make sure that when it's rescheduled, the players and everybody involved are in a safe environment."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Alarm bells started going off, it was chaos'
'Alarm bells started going off, it was chaos'
How panic spread as IPL bubble was breached
How panic spread as IPL bubble was breached
Rohit hails BCCI's move to postpone IPL
Rohit hails BCCI's move to postpone IPL
Hussey tests negative for COVID; remains in quarantine
Hussey tests negative for COVID; remains in quarantine
FIR against Kangana for 'spreading hate propaganda'
FIR against Kangana for 'spreading hate propaganda'
Hima Das gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Hima Das gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
50L Covishield doses meant for UK to be used in India
50L Covishield doses meant for UK to be used in India

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

England counties offer to host remainder of IPL

England counties offer to host remainder of IPL

'If it's not safe then shift T20 World Cup from India'

'If it's not safe then shift T20 World Cup from India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use