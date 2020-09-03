BCCI medical team member tests positive for COVID-19

Source:

September 03, 2020 12:04 IST

IMAGE: BCCI has budgeted nearly Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests to be conducted during the Indian Premier League starting September 19. Photograph: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

One member of the senior Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) medical team in the UAE has tested positive for COVID-19, sources within the board have confirmed.

This development comes after 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after reaching the UAE. It has also been revealed that two people at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"It is true, but there is no issue as he (senior medical officer) is asymptomatic and has been kept in isolation. He has not been in contact with anyone and possibly contracted it during his travel to the UAE. He is being monitored and should hopefully be fine in the next round of testing. We also have two people at the NCA who have tested positive and have been kept in isolation," a source confirmed said.

On August 29, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the board did not specify as to which team has how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

On September 1, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that there are no fresh coronavirus cases in the contingent. He also said that the ones who tested positive earlier will be tested once again only after their 14-day quarantine period is over.