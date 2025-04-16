HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » BCCI hunts for physio, trainer for senior women's side

BCCI hunts for physio, trainer for senior women's side

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 16, 2025 18:36 IST

x

Women's team

IMAGE: The physio and trainer will work at the Centre of Excellence as well as travel with the team on domestic and international assignments. Photograph: ANI

The Indian women's team is all set to get a new physiotherapist as well as strength and conditioning coach, both of whom will be based out of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the next two years.

The BCCI has invited applications for both positions which falls under the purview of the Sports Science & Medicine which is also expected to get a new boss with the departure of Nitin Patel.

The physio and trainer (S&C coach) will work at the Centre of Excellence as well as travel with the Indian women' team on domestic and international assignments.

The physio's post is being vacated by Akanksha Satyavanshi and S&C coach for women was Anand Date. Both are moving on from their respective positions.
A major requirement for both positions is certification course in advance life support (for physios), basic life support (for trainers) along with a degree in trauma management. The certification course needs to be completed in the last two years for the interested candidates.

A physio with 10 years of experience will be given preference.

"These positions are integral to the Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) team, providing high-performance support services to enhance player performance and implement effective injury management and prevention protocols," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying in a press release.

 

"The successful candidates will work in a multidisciplinary environment, contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in India," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who's in, who's out? BCCI surprises with women's contracts
Who's in, who's out? BCCI surprises with women's contracts
We cannot control politics: Shahidi on women's cricket
We cannot control politics: Shahidi on women's cricket
ICC creates fund for displaced Afghan women players
ICC creates fund for displaced Afghan women players
Kohli credits women's cricket for THIS big change
Kohli credits women's cricket for THIS big change
Every IPL ticket you buy helps women in Rajasthan
Every IPL ticket you buy helps women in Rajasthan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Sunny Deol Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

Madras Tomato Rice: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri district1:31

Umeed scheme a ray of hope for Suman Devi of Rajouri...

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows1:58

18-year-old creates 150 bird nests to save sparrows

Uorfi Javed turns heads in a bold red outfit in Bandra1:52

Uorfi Javed turns heads in a bold red outfit in Bandra

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD