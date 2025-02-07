HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bahutule to mentor Royals' spinners in IPL 2025

Source: PTI
February 07, 2025 22:41 IST

Former India cricketer Sairaj Bahutule is set to join Rajasthan Royals as a spin bowling coach ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

IMAGE: Sairaj Bahutule has quit from his position at the National Cricket Academy. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sairaj Bahutule/Instagram

Bahutule, who had a stint with RR from 2018-21, has quit from his position at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which is now being called Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru.

He will be working alongside bowling coach Shane Bond of New Zealand and head coach Rahul Dravid. He had previously worked with Dravid when the latter was in-charge of the Indian team.

 

"The discussions are ongoing, and I'm close to finalising my involvement with the franchise. There are still a few details to be worked out, but I'm excited to be realigning with the Royals," Bahutule told Cricbuzz.

"I'm also thrilled to be reuniting with Rahul. He was the one who introduced me to the Indian team during the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2023 when I served as the spin bowling coach. I was also part of his coaching staff in Sri Lanka, so I'm looking forward to our reunion."

The 52-year-old has played two Tests and 8 ODIs for India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

