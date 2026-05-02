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Babar hints at Pakistan captaincy comeback

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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May 02, 2026 20:19 IST

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Babar Azam has expressed his willingness to potentially return as Pakistan's captain in the future, emphasising his commitment to the team's best interests.

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam prioritises the best interests of Pakistan cricket in his decisions. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Babar Azam is open to reconsidering the Pakistan captaincy in the future.
  • He is currently focused on leading Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final.
  • Babar Azam acknowledges both support from fans and inevitable criticism.
  • He highlights the importance of nurturing emerging talents discovered in the PSL.

Babar Azam on Saturday said he has not ruled out the possibility of accepting Pakistan's captaincy again in future as team's interests have always driven him.

Babar last led Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

 

Babar Azam's Captaincy Aspirations

"The issue of captaincy is another thing right now I am just focussing on the Pakistan Super League final. But if in future such a situation arises I will always do what is in the best interests of Pakistan cricket," Babar said in a media conference.

Babar has been in prolific form in the PSL 11, captaining Peshawar Zalmi to the final and also scoring substantial runs, including two hundreds.

Past Captaincy and Future Focus

Babar remained captain in all formats between 2020 and 2023 before stepping down after the ODI World Cup but later returned as national T20 captain for the 2024 World Cup where Pakistan were eliminated in the group stages leading to his removal as captain.

The mercurial batter said he didn't pay attention to criticism as he tried to stick to basics and enjoy his cricket.

"Whether I do well or don't do well the criticism is there so nothing I can do about it. But I get a lot of confidence from my fans and supporters and I am really excited about doing well in the final on Sunday," he added.

Developing Emerging Talent

Babar said a number of emerging talents were spotted in the PSL and they should be groomed properly.

Asked if he was worried about the prospect of facing Marnus Labuschagne-led Hyderabad Kingsmen in the PSL final, Babar said: "Every team has its own strategy and plans and they have done well to reach the final.

"But we have been playing consistently well and hopefully we can do all the things right that we have done so far."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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