Babar Azam's 151 shakes up Asia Cup record books

IMAGE: Babar Azam hit a delightful 151. Photograph: PCB/X (formerly Twitter)

In a historic feat, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam etched his name in the annals of cricket by becoming the first-ever captain to achieve a score of 150 in the esteemed Asia Cup tournament.

The riveting clash unfolded between Pakistan and Nepal in the tournament's opening match, as Babar, at the helm of his team, unleashed a phenomenal knock of 151 runs from just 131 balls. This breathtaking display of skill contributed significantly to Pakistan's commanding total of 342/6 in Multan.

Remarkably, Babar's innings propelled him to the second-best performance in the Asia Cup's history. The highest accolade in this regard remains in the hands of Indian maestro Virat Kohli, who notched a colossal 183.

Outshining the competition, Babar surpassed Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh, who had previously secured a score of 144.

Moreover, the illustrious Pakistani captain stands on the cusp of equalling a momentous record set by Saeed Anwar, a legendary figure in Pakistan's cricketing saga. With 19 centuries in his ODI career, Babar is tantalisingly close to matching Saeed Anwar's staggering 20 hundreds, a testament to his remarkable prowess on the field.

The magnitude of Babar's achievement reverberates further as he gains entry into an elite club of century-makers in all formats. He shares this distinguished position with iconic figures like Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, and Azhar Ali, bolstering his credentials as a true cricketing luminary.

An impressive tally of 31 centuries across all formats places him in a league led by Younis Khan, who stands as Pakistan's batting pinnacle with an astounding 41 centuries.