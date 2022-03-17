Babar Praises Team's 'Massive Character'

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam played a match-saving knock of 196 on Day 5 of the second Test against Australia in Karachi on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Photograph: Babar Azam/Twitter

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam rates his 196 in the second Test against Australia as one of his 'better ones' after helping his team snatch a draw in Karachi on Wednesday.

In pursuit of a huge 506 -- the highest run chase in cricket history -- Pakistan ended on 443 for 7 with hundreds from Babar and Mohammed Rizwan.

Babar credited fellow big-scorers Abdullah Shafeeq and Mohammad Rizwan after pulling off the draw.

'I will remember this innings for many reasons. Special knock by @imabd28, @iMRizwanPak and my entire team showed massive character. Thank you Karachi, you were spectacular!' Babar tweeted after the match.

'I think credit goes to the team for having a lot of self-belief in themselves and coming back strongly after batting poorly in the first innings. My innings is definitely one of my better ones and I am glad it helped us draw the match,' Babar said in the post-match conference.

The top batter also admitted that he and Muhammad Rizwan had not given much thought to taking a shot at chasing down the total and when wickets fell they played for a draw.

'In the second innings every one gave his 100 percent because we had self-belief in ourselves we could save the match. We decided to take it session by session and not think too much ahead,' the skipper said.

Babar rejected criticism of the pitches used in the two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

'In Karachi, you usually get some reverse swing and the Australian bowlers got some on the third day and we contributed with some soft dismissals.'