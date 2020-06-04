News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australian players brace for pay-cuts

Australian players brace for pay-cuts

June 04, 2020 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Cricket Australia’s revenue pool was originally forecast at around A$400 million ($276 million) in the 2020/21 season but had been slashed due to COVID-19’s impact on the schedule. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia’s cricket board have projected a nearly 50 per cent plunge in revenue that underpins player payments as the domestic game struggles to cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported on Thursday.

 

The Australian newspaper said Cricket Australia’s revenue pool was originally forecast at around A$400 million ($276 million) in the 2020/21 season but had been slashed due to COVID-19’s impact on the schedule.

Players are paid just over a quarter of the revenues as per their revenue-sharing agreement in their collecting bargaining agreement with CA.

The players union, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, confirmed to Reuters that they had received revised revenue projections from CA and would hold a board meeting to discuss them later on Thursday.

CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said last week the board was facing a shortfall of about A$80 million in revenue due to COVID-19 and there was a high likelihood Australia would not be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.

The bleakest scenario looks to have been avoided, however, with India’s lucrative four-test tour, worth an estimated A$300 million in revenue, set to go ahead in the home summer.

CA had more than A$90 million in reserves at the end of March but furloughed about 80 per cent of its workforce in April to save some A$3 million in costs, a move that drew widespread criticism.

 

Several of Australia’s state associations have also made deep staff cuts in recent weeks.

Roberts last week flagged another round of cost-cutting, saying no part of the game would be “untouched”.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Only a monster can do this: Kohli on elephant killing

Only a monster can do this: Kohli on elephant killing

WI board back players in speaking out against racism

WI board back players in speaking out against racism

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use