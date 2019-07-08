News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Australia will be underdogs against favourites England'

'Australia will be underdogs against favourites England'

July 08, 2019 14:07 IST

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Australia face hosts England in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon says his side will be the underdogs when they face hosts England in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

 

"They have been the No. 1 team for a couple of years now. They should be going into this World Cup as favourites. It's all on them," said Lyon.

"It's their World Cup to lose if you ask me. We have got nothing to lose, only got stuff to gain."

The 31-year-old said the Australians were on the verge of 'something special' and that they would make sure they were fully prepared for Thursday's semi at Edgbaston.

"Every time you play against England, you want to compete hard against them and try and come out on the top. Obviously their side is full of absolute superstars, and we are definitely going in as underdogs," Lyon said.

 

Source:
