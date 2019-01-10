Australia to go retro against India

January 10, 2019 17:05 IST

Australia will don the green and gold kits that Allan Border's side wore during the corresponding one-day series against India back in 1986.

Hosts Australia will pull on a classic uniform from the 1980s featuring green strip on bright gold top and pants when they take on India in the three-match ODI series, starting in Sydney on Saturday.



"It's pretty awesome actually," fast bowler Peter Siddle was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.



"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out. Everyone is very impressed."



Siddle, who has come back into the ODI team after a long gap of eight years, hasn't ruled out wearing an extra accessory in the series opener.



"I might just pull out the headband," he said.



"I'll have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Dennis Lillee) headband.



"We'll see what we pull out on Saturday."



Squads:



Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa



India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj



Schedule:



First ODI: January 12, SCG (D/N)



Second ODI: January 15, Adelaide Oval (D/N)



Third ODI: January 18, MCG (D/N)

Photograph courtesy: Cricket Australia/Twitter