Australia pace spearhead Starc summoned for India T20

Australia pace spearhead Starc summoned for India T20

November 24, 2018 10:50 IST

Mitchel Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc looks on during the Australia team's nets session. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc may be called up for his first Twenty20 international in two years against India on Sunday after replacing the injured Billy Stanlake in Aaron Finch's squad.

Stanlake was ruled out of the series decider in Sydney after sustaining an ankle injury in the warm-up before the washed-out second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.

 

Left-armer Starc played his last T20I against Sri Lanka away in September 2016.

Australia, who lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane, already have Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis as pace options but captain Finch said Starc would be considered.

"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we’ve seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," Finch told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

"We’ll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first test, his preparations will be really good."

Australia face India in a four-match Test series starting in Adelaide on Dec. 6.

