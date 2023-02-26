News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin raises doubts over England's 'Bazball' approach

Ashwin raises doubts over England's 'Bazball' approach

By Rediff Cricket
February 26, 2023 17:44 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin believes that England's 'Bazball' could falter on certain types of wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Ever since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach of the England Test team, there is a word called 'Bazzball' that has been trending now and then.

England have only lost one match under the new regime and has recorded wins in Pakistan.

The team is currently leading the series against New Zealand and have a firm grip on the second match in Wellington as well.

 

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin believes that England's 'Bazball' could falter on certain types of wickets.

Speaking on England’s ‘Bazball’ approach, Ashwin told NDTV that Bazball could falter on certain types of pitches. The India spinner said that on certain tracks the conditions need to be respected.

Ashwin concluded by saying that if you respect the pitch, it will respect you back and you can reap the rewards then.

‘We now have a concept called Bazball. England is playing high-paced Test match cricket. They want to play a certain style of cricket. But in certain types of wicket, when you try and attack every ball, you will falter. There are both advantages and disadvantages to this approach,’ Ashwin said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

‘Some will ask instead of defending and getting all out for 100, I will slog it out and get all out for 140. We will only know when the game pans out that the approach works or not. Sometimes, on the wicket, conditions need to be respected. If you respect the pitch and play accordingly, the pitch will also respect you. If you respect the pitch, it will pay you dividends,’ added the senior Indian off-spinner.

Rediff Cricket
