Smith back as Australia pick all-pace attack for Boxing Day Test

'The pitch has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green.'

IMAGE: Australia have already retained the Ashes urn by winning the first three Tests of the five-match series against England. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Steve Smith returns to action in the Boxing Day Test against England as Australia opted to include four fast bowlers in their 12-man squad, with spinner Todd Murphy, who was brought into the fold to replace Nathan Lyon, not finding a spot.



Fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who has not played in the longest format since 2021, has been brought back after fine domestic form on his return from shoulder surgery.



Brendan Doggett who played in the first two Tests, and Michael Neser, who was part of the pink-ball encounter, have also been included with Australia going for an all-pace attack.



"You just got to play what surface you're presented with," Smith, who missed the Adelaide Test due to a bout of vertigo, told reporters on Thursday.



"The pitch has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green.



"I dare say it's going to offer similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast. So, there's going to be quite a bit of movement.



"This one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too."



The 29-year-old left-arm pacer Richardson's last appearance in the red-ball format was against England in December 2021 in which he picked five wickets to guide his side to a 275-run win.



"It's exciting to see Richardson back into the fold," Smith said.



"He's had a pretty long layoff with injury, and we know the skills he can possess"



"He's done it against England before in an Ashes. We've seen when he's had the opportunity at this level, he's been outstanding."



Meanwhile veteran Usman Khawaja, who scored 82 and 40 in the previous Test after coming in as a last minute replacement for Smith, has been included at the expense of Josh Inglis.



"(It was) fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the way he did in that first innings.



“We all thought he played really nicely last week, he's putting the pressure on when he needed to, and he absorbed it when he needed to.

"He's got that No. 5 spot right now.



"Cam (Cameron Green) with the way his whole package is set up helps us out at seven as well."



Australia have already retained the urn with a 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.



Australia XII for fourth Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (w/k), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson