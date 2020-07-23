News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Archer included in England squad for final Test

Archer included in England squad for final Test

July 23, 2020 19:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer warms up. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Reuters

Jofra Archer has been included in England’s 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against West Indies, which starts at Old Trafford on Friday.

The 25-year-old fast bowler had been expected to feature in the second Test but was dropped after he breached the bio-secure bubble -- in place to shield players from COVID-19 -- by visiting his home after the first match in Southampton had ended.

 

His participation in the third Test had also been in doubt as he admitted that was struggling mentally after being racially abused on social media for having to spend five days in isolation as a result of stepping out of the bio-secure environment.

But England selected him, on Thursday, signalling the possibility of continuing with the rotation of the bowlers.

The series against West Indies, which is tied at 1-1, will be followed by three Tests against Pakistan.

England lost the first Test but won the second by 113 runs.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicket keeper), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Will IPL consider broadcasters' demand?

Will IPL consider broadcasters' demand?

Amir tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to join team

Amir tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to join team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use