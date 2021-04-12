News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » April 12, 2004: When Lara scored 400

April 12, 2004: When Lara scored 400

By Rediff Cricket
April 12, 2021 12:49 IST
Brian Lara

IMAGE: Brian Lara celebrates scoring 400 against England in the fourth Test in Antigua, April 12, 2004. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/Reuters
 

On this day in 2004, Brian Lara registered the highest individual score in Test cricket -- a record which still stands after 17 years.

The left-hander hit a world record 400 not out on the third day of the fourth and final Test against England at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St Johns, Antigua, on April 12, 2004.

After the West Indies elected to bat first, Lara, who walked in to bat at No 4, mesmerised spectators with his sensational innings, hitting 43 fours and four sixes.

The West Indian captain's brilliance powered his team to a massive 751/7 in the first innings.

Brian Lara

IMAGE: Brian Lara during his historic innings. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

Lara went past Australian Matthew Hayden who scored 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

This was the second time that England suffered at the hands of Lara, who earlier hit a world record 375 against England in 1994.

Lara broke Gary Sobers' long-standing record of 365, which he had achieved against Pakistan in the third Test at Kingstonin 1958.

Lara also holds the record for highest individual score ever in first-class cricket -- he hit a massive 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994.

Point to ponder: Sobers, Lara, Hayden are all left-handers.

Rediff Cricket
