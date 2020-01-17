Andhra 'keeper-batsman Bharat named cover for Pant

Source:

January 17, 2020 15:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh wicketkeeper-batsman K S Bharat was on Friday called in as back-up for Rishabh Pant. Pant was ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia due to a concussion he suffered after being hit on the helmet in the first ODI in Mumbai on Tuesday.

26-year-old Bharat, who is uncapped, has an experience of 74 first-class matches with 4143 runs with a strike rate of over 100 in T20s.

K S Bharat. Photograph: Twitter K S Bharat.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named K S Bharat as the back-up wicket-keeper for the 2nd ODI in Rajkot against Australia," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan being a part of the India A side in New Zealand, the selection committee decided to name K S Bharat as back-up wicket-keeper," he added.

The call was taken after Pant flew to Bengaluru to undergo his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy.

"His recovery is being monitored and a call on his availability for the final ODI in Bengaluru will be taken accordingly," the BCCI said.