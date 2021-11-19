News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » An honour and privilege to play for the country: Harshal

An honour and privilege to play for the country: Harshal

November 19, 2021 22:11 IST
Harshal Patel is all smiles after receiving the India cap ahead of the second T20 International against New Zealand, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Friday.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel is all smiles after receiving the India cap ahead of the second T20 International against New Zealand, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Harshal Patel expressed happiness after being included in the playing eleven for Friday’s T20 International against New Zealand, in Ranchi, saying it’s an honour to be representing the country.

 

"It's a great feeling playing for the country. I love the game and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country. It’s an honour, it's a privilege and I'm not going to take it for granted," said Harshal during the innings break.

"Rahul (Dravid) sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you gotta go out there and enjoy the game.

“After 9-10 years of domestic cricket, and on the back of a good IPL, I've reached here. So it's a satisfying moment for me," he added.

India’s bowlers, led by debutant Harshal (2 for 25) put up a brilliant display, to restrict New Zealand to just 153 for 6.

The trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the batters in check as New Zealand scored just 15 runs from the last three overs.

This after Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin had put the brakes on an attacking display by the New Zealand openers.

