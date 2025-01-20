HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » After 12 years, Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy

After 12 years, Kohli returns to Ranji Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 23:29 IST

x

Indian superstar Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012 after making himself available for Delhi's tie against Railways scheduled here from January 30.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: RCB/X

Kohli could not make it for Delhi's upcoming away clash against Saurashtra, beginning in Rajkot on January 23, due to a neck sprain but he has communicated to DDCA that he is available for the team's last league match of the Ranji Trophy.

"Virat has conveyed to DDCA president (Rohan Jaitley) and team management that he is available for the game against Railways," Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh told PTI.

 

The BCCI has made playing domestic cricket mandatory for its contracted cricketers unless there is a fitness issue following the series loss in Australia earlier this month.

Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012 when Delhi took on Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Thanks to BCCI's directive, the last two rounds of Ranji Trophy will be star-studded affairs.

Kohli's India and Delhi teammate Rishabh Pant will play his first Ranji game in six years when he takes the field in Rajkot. He too could be seen alongside Kohli in the Railways game.

After the Champions Trophy squad announcement on Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for Mumbai's match against Jammu and Kashmir at home.

Other India stars including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja will also be seen in action in the next round of Ranji Trophy for their respective sides.

The clamour for Rohit and Co to play red-ball cricket had grown after India lost their second successive Test series. After being blanked 3-0 by New Zealand at home, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-3 in Australia.

Both Rohit and Kohli had a series to forget in Australia. While Rohit decided to bench himself for the final Test in Sydney due to poor form, Kohli was caught in the slip cordon off balls outside the off-stump as many as eight times in the series.

India next play a Test against England in June but both Rohit and Kohli would like to be among the runs heading into the Champions Trophy next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja to play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy tie vs Delhi
Jadeja to play in Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy tie vs Delhi
Shubman Gill to make Ranji Trophy return after Australia debacle
Shubman Gill to make Ranji Trophy return after Australia debacle
Team India prepares for England! 3 warm-up games in UK
Team India prepares for England! 3 warm-up games in UK
How many captains have done that?: Yuvraj defends Rohit
How many captains have done that?: Yuvraj defends Rohit
'A long way back for Rohit Sharma now'
'A long way back for Rohit Sharma now'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 6 Best Museums

webstory image 2

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 3

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

VIDEOS

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White House1:09

Joe and Jill Biden welcome Trump and Melania at the White...

President-elect Donald Trump, VP-elect JD Vance arrive for swearing in ceremony3:37

President-elect Donald Trump, VP-elect JD Vance arrive...

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's Badhal village2:21

J-K: 'Mysterious illness' claims 17 lives in Rajouri's...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD