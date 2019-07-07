News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Afghanistan to play West Indies Test in India

Afghanistan to play West Indies Test in India

July 07, 2019 11:30 IST

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates the fall of an Ireland wicket with teammates in the one-off Test in Dehradun in March. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter

Afghanistan will play a lone Test match against West Indies when they host the Caribbean side for a short series in November in their adopted home India, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has said.

 

"Afghanistan National team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India," the ACB said. "The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match."

The Afghans made their debut in the longest format against India in Bengaluru last year, losing inside two days by an innings and 262 runs.

The strife-torn country, however, tasted success in only their second Test match when they defeated fellow rookies Ireland at Dehra Dun by seven wickets earlier this year.

Before the series against West Indies, the Afghans are scheduled to play a Test match in Bangladesh in September followed by a triangular Twenty20 series, also featuring Zimbabwe.

© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
