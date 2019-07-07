News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PHOTOS: South Africa vs Australia

World Cup PHOTOS: South Africa vs Australia

July 07, 2019 00:05 IST

Images from the ICC World Cup match between Australia and South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday

South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates on reaching his century against Australia

IMAGE: South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates on reaching his century against Australia. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Captain Faf du Plessis struck South Africa's first century of the Cricket World Cup to lift his side to an imposing 325 for six against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.

 

Eliminated South Africa won the toss on a good batting wicket and took advantage of the conditions to set a challenging target for an Australian side seeking victory to finish top of the round-robin table and set up a semi-final with New Zealand.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy 

IMAGE: Australia's Marcus Stoinis takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Jean-Paul Duminy. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Opener Quinton de Kock (52) gave his side a solid start before he became one of two wickets for spinner Nathan Lyon (2-53), but the platform was laid for Du Plessis (100 from 94 balls) and the impressive Rassie van der Dussen (95 from 97 balls).

The pair put on 151 for the third wicket at a run-a-ball, with Van der Dussen making his highest one-day international score before he was caught on the boundary attempting a six off the final ball of the innings to get to his century.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Ton-up Rohit sets World Cup record

Ton-up Rohit sets World Cup record

PIX: Rohit, Rahul hit tons as India crush Sri Lanka

PIX: Rohit, Rahul hit tons as India crush Sri Lanka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use