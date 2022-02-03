News
64 games across 62 days... Ranji Trophy schedule is out

64 games across 62 days... Ranji Trophy schedule is out

Source: PTI
February 03, 2022 18:42 IST
First phase from Feb 10, knockouts from May 30.

four teams each have been divided into eight elite groups while the remaining six form the plate division

IMAGE: Four teams each have been divided into eight elite groups while the remaining six form the plate division (Image used for representational purposes). Photograph: Twitter

The first phase of Ranji Trophy will take place from February 10-March 15 and the "post IPL" phase will resume from May 30-June 26, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed state units on Thursday.

 

Shah's letter made it clear that it is set to be one of the shortest first-class seasons with most teams getting to play only three matches, which effectively means that increased match fees will not have an impact on most of the teams that will be ousted at the group league stage.

As PTI reported earlier, four teams each have been divided into eight elite groups while the remaining six form the plate division.

64 games will be played across 62 days with the first phase comprising 57 matches and the second stage having seven knock-out games, including four quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final.

The elite group matches will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati. Plate league matches will be held in Kolkata.

Each team from the elite group, barring one, will qualify for the quarter-finals. The lowest ranked qualified team from the elite group will play the plate toppers in the sole pre-quarterfinal.

