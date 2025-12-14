50 T20I wickets: Varun Chakravarthy's rapid rise continues

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy reached 50 T20I wickets in just 32 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy completed 50 T20I wickets, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

Varun achieved this milestone during his side's third T20I against South Africa, taking 2/34 in four overs, dismissing Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen.

In 32 T20Is, he has taken 51 wickets at an average of 15.00, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/17 to his name.

After Kuldeep Yadav (in 30 matches), Varun is the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

In terms of balls taken to reach the milestone, he is the fourth-fastest amongst spin bowlers from Test-playing nations, with 672 balls taken. The fastest is Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (600 balls), and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav (638 balls).