HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 50 T20I wickets: Varun Chakravarthy's rapid rise continues

50 T20I wickets: Varun Chakravarthy's rapid rise continues

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 14, 2025 23:32 IST

x

Varun Chakaravarthy

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy reached 50 T20I wickets in just 32 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy completed 50 T20I wickets, becoming the second fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

Varun achieved this milestone during his side's third T20I against South Africa, taking 2/34 in four overs, dismissing Donovan Ferreira and Marco Jansen.

In 32 T20Is, he has taken 51 wickets at an average of 15.00, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5/17 to his name.

 

After Kuldeep Yadav (in 30 matches), Varun is the second-fastest Indian to reach the milestone in terms of matches played.

In terms of balls taken to reach the milestone, he is the fourth-fastest amongst spin bowlers from Test-playing nations, with 672 balls taken. The fastest is Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (600 balls), and is followed by Kuldeep Yadav (638 balls).

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
PIX: India thump SA in Dharamsala, take 2-1 series lead
Hardik Pandya joins elite club
Hardik Pandya joins elite club
Not out of form, just out of runs: SKY
Not out of form, just out of runs: SKY
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
PIX: When Messi met Tendulkar
India outplay Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup
India outplay Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot4:14

Messi's early departure sparks chaos, fans run riot

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet1:04

Malti Chahar dazzles on the red carpet

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel Messi1:46

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO