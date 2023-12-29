News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Zomato gets Rs 402 cr GST notice over delivery fee

Zomato gets Rs 402 cr GST notice over delivery fee

By Aryaman Gupta
December 29, 2023 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Food delivery major Zomato has received a Rs 401.7 crore show cause notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) over ‘unpaid taxes’ on delivery charges collected from customers, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday.

Zomato

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The company claimed that it is not liable to pay the penalty for the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022, as the amount collected from customers is “on behalf of the delivery partners during the referred period.”

 

Given the contractual terms and conditions mutually agreed upon, the delivery partners have provided the delivery services to the customers and not the company, the filing read.

Zomato said it would be filing an appropriate response to the notice.

“At this stage, no order of any kind has been passed and as mentioned above, the company believes that it has a strong case on merit,” it said.

Last month, the DGGI had reportedly sent GST notices worth Rs 750 crore to Zomato and Swiggy, seeking Rs 400 crore from the former and Rs 350 crore from the latter.

Rs 60 cr sales tax notice to Bata

Footwear major Bata India has received a notice from the State Tax Officer, Anna Salai Assessment Circle, Chennai, amounting to Rs 60.56 crore, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.

The notice pertains to several issues raised in a final audit report on December 25, for the 2018-19 financial year, according to the filing.

Rs 56 lakh tax penalty on M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has been imposed a penalty of over Rs 56 lakh for wrongly carrying forward input service distributor credit available in pre-GST into GST regime with regard to its two-wheeler business.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Aryaman Gupta
Source: source
 
Print this article
The Modi Premium
The Modi Premium
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
GDP Numbers: Fragile, Handle With Care!
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
Bavuma injured; Elgar to lead in farewell Test
Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test
Jadeja's comeback boosts hopes for second Test
'I expect 8% growth next year'
'I expect 8% growth next year'
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead
India logs 797 Covid cases, highest since May; 5 dead

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid

Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid

Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target

Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances