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Home  » Business » Gorilla Technology Boosts AI Infrastructure Collaboration With Yotta

Gorilla Technology Boosts AI Infrastructure Collaboration With Yotta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 20:32 IST

Gorilla Technology Group is significantly expanding its AI infrastructure collaboration with Yotta Data Services in India, investing USD 2.8 billion to deploy additional GPU cards and boost AI computing capabilities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Gorilla Technology expands AI infrastructure collaboration with Yotta Data Services in India.
  • The project is valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion and involves deploying additional GPU cards.
  • Deployment of 20,736 B300 GPU cards is expected to be completed by September 30, 2026.
  • NVIDIA is expected to account for roughly half of the offtake, establishing a large NVIDIA DGX Cloud cluster in India.
  • Yotta Data Services aims to meet the growing demand for hyperscale AI compute within India.

UK-headquartered Gorilla Technology Group on Wednesday announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure collaboration with YottaData Services with a project valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion.

Under the expanded agreement, an additional 20,736 B300 GPU cards will be deployed in India to support large-scale AI compute infrastructure. The deployment is expected to be completed by September 30, 2026, according to a company statement.

 

Massive GPU Deployment for AI Workloads

This new tranche is in addition to a previously announced framework between the two firms to deploy about 640 high-performance servers with over 5,000 GPUs for AI workloads in the country. Deliveries for the first phase of the Yotta project remain on track through the end of July, the company noted.

NVIDIA's Role in Expanding AI Capabilities

The massive GPU deployment includes an engagement with US chipmaker NVIDIA. NVIDIA is expected to account for roughly half of the offtake under this tranche through a four-year commitment tied to establishing one of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region's largest NVIDIA DGX Cloud clusters in India.

Yotta Data Services to Meet Growing Demand

"We are delighted to expand this collaboration with Gorilla as we continue building AI infrastructure at true industrial scale in India," said Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Yotta Data Services.

Gupta added that the support from Gorilla is accelerating Yotta's developmentand enabling the company to meet the rapidly growing demand for hyperscale AIcompute, while serving sovereign and enterprise demand from within the country.

Yotta Data Services, a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform servicesprovider, currently operates hyperscale data centre parks in Panvel (NaviMumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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