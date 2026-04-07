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Yatra Online Teams Up with Google Cloud to Enhance Travel Experience with AI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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April 07, 2026 17:16 IST

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Yatra Online is partnering with Google Cloud to revolutionise the travel industry with AI-powered solutions that simplify booking, enhance expense management, and create seamless travel experiences for both corporate and personal travellers.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points

  • Yatra Online collaborates with Google Cloud to implement AI solutions for travel.
  • The partnership aims to simplify travel booking and enhance expense management using AI.
  • Google Gemini on Vertex AI will power Yatra's new intelligent travel solutions.
  • Yatra's AI-driven initiatives include DIYA for conversational booking and RECAP for expense management.
  • The integration prioritises enterprise-grade security to protect Yatra's data.

Yatra Online on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its AI-led transformation across both corporate and personal travel businesses.

By leveraging the multimodal capabilities of Google Gemini on Vertex AI, Yatra is building a new generation of intelligent, agentic travel solutions designed to simplify booking, enhance expense management, and deliver seamless end-to-end travel experiences, the online travel company said in a statement.

 

AI-Powered Travel Solutions

"AI is fundamentally reshaping how travel is planned, booked and managed.

Our collaboration with Google Cloud allows us to reimagine the entire travel lifecycle. With DIYA, we are enabling a more intuitive, conversational booking experience, while RECAP simplifies expense management in a way that is intelligent and scalable. This is a significant step towards building a truly integrated travel ecosystem for both enterprises and consumers," Yatra Online CEO Siddhartha Gupta said.

Data Security and Future Roadmap

The company further stated that the integration is built on Google Cloud's enterprise-grade security, which will ensure that Yatra's proprietary enterprise data remains protected and is not used to train public models.

With this, Yatra is advancing its roadmap across data analytics, machine learning, and agentic AI, positioning itself to deliver more integrated, intelligent travel and expense experiences at scale for both enterprises and consumers, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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