Home  » Business » Xiaomi India head Muralikrishnan B resigns

Xiaomi India head Muralikrishnan B resigns

Source: PTI
November 05, 2024 22:36 IST
Chinese smart devices firm Xiaomi's India head Muralikrishnan B has resigned from the company to pursue his interest in academic research, the company said on Monday.

Xiaomi

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

He will continue to support Xiaomi India as an independent Strategic Advisor, the company said.

"Muralikrishnan B, the current President of Xiaomi India, will be transitioning out of his role at the end of the year.

 

"After over six impactful years with the company, Murali is set to pursue his passion for academic research, focusing on his Executive Doctorate in Management, where he aims to deepen his expertise in Consumer Behaviour on Technology Platforms," the company said in a statement.

After leading the smartphone market in India for several years, Xiaomi has been making efforts to reclaim its numero uno position.

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi made a comeback to the top position in the second quarter of 2024, but it again lost the position to Vivo.

The company had a 16.7 per cent share in volume terms and an 8.7 per cent share in value terms in the third quarter of 2024.

Murali joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including chief operating officer, before his elevation to the post of president in 2022.

He took over charge of the company when its tussle with the Enforcement Directorate peaked.

The Enforcement Directorate had seized funds worth over Rs 5,551 crore from the company for allegedly violating foreign exchange management rules in April 2022.

Xiaomi said that throughout his tenure, Muralikrishnan played a pivotal role in enhancing Xiaomi India's brand presence, leading strategic direction across teams, and steering critical public affairs efforts.

"Under Murali's leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products," Xiaomi senior vice president of the Group and President of the International Business Department Adam Zeng said.

Xiaomi had recently onboarded former managing director of Motorola Mobility in India Sudhin Mathur as its chief operating officer (COO).

Muralikrishnan said Mathur will continue to guide key functions as COO.

"With a well-established leadership team, Xiaomi India remains committed to its mission of delivering innovation across India.

"Sudhin Mathur, with over 30 years in the industry, will continue to guide key functions as COO.

"Key leaders, including Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO), will further strengthen Xiaomi's focus on high-quality technology experiences and its ambitious vision for the next decade," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
