News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May on costlier food items, crude oil

WPI inflation spikes to record 15.88% in May on costlier food items, crude oil

Source: PTI
June 14, 2022 13:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wholesale price-based inflation rose to a record high of 15.88 per cent in May on rising prices of food items and crude oil.

Inflation

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was 15.08 per cent in April and 13.11 per cent in May last year.

"The high rate of inflation in May, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals & chemical products and food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

 

The WPI inflation has remained in double digit for the 14th consecutive month since April last year and has been in the upper trajectory for three straight months.

Inflation in food articles in May was 12.34 per cent, as prices of vegetables, wheat, fruits and potato witnessed sharp spike over the year-ago period.

The rate of price rise in vegetables was 56.36 per cent, while in wheat it was 10.55 per cent and in egg, meat and fish, inflation was 7.78 per cent.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 40.62 per cent, while in manufactured products and oil seeds, it was 10.11 per cent and 7.08 per cent, respectively.

Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 79.50 per cent in May.

Retail inflation in May was 7.04 per cent, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fifth straight month.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI hiked its key interest rate by 40 basis points in May and 50 basis points in June.

The central bank, last week, also raised inflation projection by 100 basis points to 6.7 per cent for 2022-23.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How to stay secure as cybercrime runs rampant
How to stay secure as cybercrime runs rampant
Significant Increase In Industrial Jobs
Significant Increase In Industrial Jobs
Challenges before NITI Aayog's Suman Bery
Challenges before NITI Aayog's Suman Bery
Team India qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2023
Team India qualify for AFC Asian Cup 2023
Just Where Are These Stars Holidaying?
Just Where Are These Stars Holidaying?
Indonesia Open: Sindhu suffers shock first-round exit
Indonesia Open: Sindhu suffers shock first-round exit
In 'mission mode', PM orders 10L govt jobs in 1.5 yrs
In 'mission mode', PM orders 10L govt jobs in 1.5 yrs

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

'Volatility to remain higher than usual'

'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'

'Market is pricing rate hike up to Dec'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances