Wow! Indian stock market world's 7th biggest

All the countries in the top 10 have seen a decline in market value.
Samie Modak reports.
India's ranking has improved two notches in the league table of the world's biggest stock markets.
Currently, India ranks seventh with a market cap of $2.1 trillion.
At the end of 2017, India was in the ninth position despite its market cap being $2.4 trillion.
The domestic market saw an erosion of $308 billion in investor wealth last year.
While the Sensex was up 5% on a year-to-date basis, a near 10% depreciation in the rupee against the dollar and a correction in the broader market led to the drop.
However, Germany and Canada have seen a sharper 18% decline and currently rank below India.
