Wow! Indian stock market world's 7th biggest

Wow! Indian stock market world's 7th biggest

January 02, 2019 08:15 IST

All the countries in the top 10 have seen a decline in market value.
Samie Modak reports.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

India's ranking has improved two notches in the league table of the world's biggest stock markets.

Currently, India ranks seventh with a market cap of $2.1 trillion.

 

At the end of 2017, India was in the ninth position despite its market cap being $2.4 trillion.

The domestic market saw an erosion of $308 billion in investor wealth last year.

While the Sensex was up 5% on a year-to-date basis, a near 10% depreciation in the rupee against the dollar and a correction in the broader market led to the drop.

However, Germany and Canada have seen a sharper 18% decline and currently rank below India.

All the countries in the top 10 have seen a decline in market value.

Samie Modak Mumbai
