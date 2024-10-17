News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Wipro Q2 net profit climbs 21.2%; announces 1:1 bonus share

Wipro Q2 net profit climbs 21.2%; announces 1:1 bonus share

Source: PTI
October 17, 2024 17:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IT company Wipro on Thursday reported a 21.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,208.8 crore for the second quarter of FY25.

Srini Pallia, Wipro CEO

Srini Pallia, Wipro CEO. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Wipro

It had reported a profit of Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations for the reporting quarter was Rs 22,301.6 crore, a 0.95 per cent decline from Rs 22,515.9 crore in Q2 FY24.

 

Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said the Q2 was driven by strong execution, which enabled the Bengaluru-based firm to meet its expectations for revenue growth, bookings, and margins.

"We continued to expand our top accounts, large deal bookings surpassed $1 billion once again, and Capco maintained its momentum for another consecutive quarter. We grew in three out of four markets, as well as, in BFSI, consumer, technology and communications sectors," he said.

Pallia said the company will continue to invest towards building a "strong AI-powered Wipro".

The company's board approved a 1:1 bonus share -- 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 2 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held (including ADS holders) to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as of the record date.

Shares of Wipro settled at Rs 528.80 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.65 per cent lower than the previous close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs
Monetary Policy's Strong Message To NBFCs
How India's Batters Crumbled...
How India's Batters Crumbled...
'India ban' in Pakistan dressing room?
'India ban' in Pakistan dressing room?
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 4.7%
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 4.7%
Marital rape: SC to decide on husbands' legal immunity
Marital rape: SC to decide on husbands' legal immunity

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US

Smartphones Not Diamonds Drive India's Exports To US

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances