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Wipro's AI-Data Centre Solution to Boost Enterprise AI Adoption

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 18:17 IST

Wipro's new AI-Data Centre solution, powered by NVIDIA, promises to accelerate enterprise-scale AI adoption by modernising data centres and enhancing customer experience operations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Usman/Pixabay

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammad Usman/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Wipro launches AI-Data Centre solution powered by NVIDIA to accelerate enterprise-scale AI adoption.
  • The AI-DC solution integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise with Wipro Intelligence for unified AI services.
  • Wipro's solution supports AI-driven contact centre agent assistance with real-time transcription and knowledge assistance.
  • The solution offers Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based knowledge assistance and sentiment-aware engagement insights.
  • Wipro's AI-DC solution is available globally across industries like telecommunications, banking, retail, and healthcare.

IT major Wipro on Friday announced the launch of its AI-Data Centre solution to accelerate enterprise-scale AI adoption, while modernising core data centre environments and customer experience operations.

Wipro's AI-Data Centre (AI-DC) solution integrates NVIDIA's AI Enterprise platform within Wipro Intelligence to provide a unified suite of AI-enabled services and transformative offerings.

 

This partnership is designed to help organisations shift from fragmented, experimental AI pilots to robust, production-grade, enterprise-wide AI deployments, Wipro said in a statement.

Key Features of Wipro's AI-DC Solution

"With the launch of our NVIDIA-powered AI-DC solution, we will be able to support organisations in modernising their data centres while preparing for AI-native workloads and helping them securely deploy and manage AI solutions across business functions.

"At the core of the AI-DC solution is Wipro Intelligence integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which will further enable us to orchestrate, govern, and scale NVIDIA-powered AI across real-world environments," said Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head â Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro.

Wipro's AI-DC solution will be used to support a next-generation, AI-driven contact-centre agent assist platform. Built on NVIDIA NeMo and GPU-accelerated inference, the offering is designed to deliver low-latency, high-performance AI across distributed enterprise environments.

The solution will provide real-time transcription and contextual summarisation, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)-based knowledge assistance, next-best-action recommendations, generate sentiment-aware engagement insights, automate post-call documentation, including compliance tracking.

The Wipro AI-DC solution is available globally across industries, including telecommunications, banking and financial services, retail, and healthcare, reinforcing Wipro's leadership in AI-led infrastructure and data centre transformation services.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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