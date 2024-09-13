News
Why prices of edible oils may go up

Why prices of edible oils may go up

Source: PTI
September 13, 2024 23:43 IST
The government on Friday hiked customs duty on crude and refined sunflower oil to 20 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively.

Edible oil

Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

According to a finance ministry notification, the basic customs duty on crude palm, soybean and sunflower seed oil has been increased from nil to 20 per cent.

 

Basic customs duty on refined palm, soybean and sunflower oil has been hiked from 12.5 per cent to 32.5 per cent.

The effective duty on these crude oils and refined oils will increase from 5.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent and from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent, respectively.

The duty changes are effective from Saturday, the notification said.

Source: PTI
 
