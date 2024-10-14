News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.84% in Sep as food prices spike

Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.84% in Sep as food prices spike

Source: PTI
October 14, 2024 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The wholesale price inflation rose to 1.84 per cent in September as food items, especially vegetables, turned costlier, as per the government data released on Monday.

Inflation vegetables

Photograph: ANI Photo

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 1.31 per cent in August. It was (-)0.07 per cent in September last year.

As per the government data, inflation in food items shot up to 11.53 per cent last month against 3.11 per cent in August.

 

This was led by 48.73 per cent inflation in vegetables as against (-)10.01 per cent in August.

Inflation in potato and onion continued to be high at 78.13 per cent and 78.82 per cent, respectively in September.

Fuel and power category witnessed deflation of 4.05 per cent in September against a deflation of 0.67 per cent in August.

"Positive rate of inflation in September 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, etc," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy, kept benchmark interest rate or repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its monetary policy review earlier this month.

Retail inflation numbers will be released later in the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'
'Anybody who met Mr Tata came away with a story'
'Anybody who met Mr Tata came away with a story'
Will China's Loss Be India's Gain In EV Race?
Will China's Loss Be India's Gain In EV Race?
Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Air India, Indigo flights from Mumbai get bomb threats
Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener
Champions Mumbai shocked by Baroda in Ranji opener
Masaba Gupta's Beautiful Baby Girl
Masaba Gupta's Beautiful Baby Girl

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him

Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him

High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania

High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances