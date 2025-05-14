HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wholesale price inflation dips to 0.85% in April

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Last updated on: May 14, 2025 14:14 IST

Wholesale price inflation dropped to 0.85 per cent in April as prices of food articles, manufactured products, and fuel eased, government data showed on Wednesday.

Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

WPI-based inflation was 2.05 per cent in March. It was 1.19 per cent in April last year.

"Positive rate of inflation in April, 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and manufacture of machinery and equipment, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.

 

As per the WPI (Wholesale price index ) data, food articles saw a deflation of 0.86 per cent in April from an inflation of 1.57 per cent in March, with vegetables seeing a sharp drop.

Deflation in vegetables was 18.26 per cent during April compared to deflation of 15.88 per cent in March.

In onion, inflation eased to 0.20 per cent in April, as against 26.65 per cent in March.

Manufactured products, however, saw inflation at 2.62 per cent in April, compared to 3.07 per cent in March.

Fuel and power too saw a deflation of 2.18 per cent in April, compared to 0.20 per cent in March.

The RBI mainly takes into account retail inflation while formulating monetary policy.

Data released on Tuesday showed, retail inflation eased to 3.16 per cent in April mainly due subdued prices of vegetables, fruits, pulses, and other protein-rich items.

This is the lowest level of inflation since July 2019.

Easing of inflation would create enough room for the Reserve Bank to go in for another round of rate cut in the June monetary policy review.

     In April, the RBI cut the benchmark policy rate by 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent. This is the second cut during the year to stimulate the economy, facing the threat of US reciprocal tariffs. The RBI sees retail inflation averaging 4 per cent in the current fiscal from the previous estimate of 4.2 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
