News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event

What to expect from Apple's 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 event

Source: ANI
September 09, 2024 22:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tech giant Apple's highly anticipated "It's Glowtime" event is set to make waves on Monday, unveiling the new iPhone 16 along with other exciting updates.

Here's a rundown of what you can expect from this major event, as per The Verge:

Unveiling the iPhone 16 Lineup

Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 16 series, anticipated to be the most powerful and feature-rich iPhone to date, especially the Pro models.

The new lineup will likely debut with Apple Intelligence across all variants, marking a significant leap in AI integration for iPhones.

According to The Verge, the term "glowtime" references the glowing effect seen around the screen edges when Siri is activated in the latest iOS 18 betas.

New Processors for Enhanced AI

With the introduction of Apple Intelligence, new processors are expected to power the iPhone 16 models.

While the iPhone 15 Pro currently features the A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to include a new A18 chip across all models.

This new processor will drive advanced AI features, enhancing the overall performance of the device.

Revamped Camera Design

The iPhone 16 will sport a new camera design, with reportedly leaked images showing a vertical stack of two lenses, reminiscent of earlier models like the iPhone 12.

This change is aimed at improving landscape spatial video capture, ideal for use with the Vision Pro.

Additionally, battery life improvements are expected, enhancing the overall user experience.

iPhone 16 Pro Models: Upgrades and Enhancements

For the Pro models, as per The Verge, significant changes are anticipated.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may feature identical camera systems, including the 5x "tetraprism" telephoto lenses currently exclusive to the Pro Max.

Both Pro models are also expected to come in new colours, including a rose finish and a Zune-brown "bronze" titanium. Display sizes will reportedly increase, with the Pro's screen growing from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and the Pro Max from 6.7 to 6.9 inches.

New Apple Watches and AirPods

Apple is also set to unveil new wearable devices. The Apple Watch Series 10 (or possibly X) will reportedly feature a slimmer case and a larger screen option, catering to athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

Additionally, a new black colour for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a plastic Apple Watch SE are expected.

In the AirPods lineup, look for new entry and mid-tier models, potentially including a USB-C version of the AirPods Max with enhanced features such as adaptive audio and improved noise cancellation.

Bonus: Possible New Mac Mini

While not the main focus, Apple may also tease a new Mac Mini, according to The Verge.

This compact device, rumoured to be nearly as small as an Apple TV, could be announced alongside the iPhone 16 event or at a separate future event.

The "It's Glowtime" event promises to be a significant occasion for Apple, with a host of new products and features set to be revealed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
IPO Investors Sell IPO Shares In A Week!
IPO Investors Sell IPO Shares In A Week!
Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts
Why There Is A Surge In Demat Accounts
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Airfares Rise By 53% As Competition Fades
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls
SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel
SC rejects plea for halting arms export to Israel
RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance
RBI seen warming up for a neutral shift in stance
Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital
Haryana man with mpox admitted to Delhi hospital

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Will GST Relief On Insurance Benefit Us?

Will GST Relief On Insurance Benefit Us?

IPOs Soar on Bullish Market

IPOs Soar on Bullish Market

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances