West Asia Conflict and US Fed Decision to Steer Equity Market This Week

The Indian stock market is poised for a volatile week as geopolitical tensions in West Asia, fluctuating crude oil prices, and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision are set to dictate equity market trends.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Geopolitical developments in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices are expected to be major drivers of Indian stock market trends this week.

The US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and FOMC economic projections will significantly influence global investor sentiment and market activity.

Escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz, could disrupt global oil supplies and impact inflation expectations in Asia.

Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) flows and movements in the Indian rupee will remain crucial indicators amid geopolitical uncertainties and commodity price volatility.

Key economic data releases from the Eurozone, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank, along with US jobs data, will further shape market direction.

Analysts said developments surrounding the ongoing conflict in West Asia and crude oil price movement will be the major factors driving trends in the equity market this week.

Besides global trends, the US Fed interest rate decision and inflation data would also influence trading in markets, they added.

"This week is packed with several important developments and data releases, both domestically and globally. Geopolitical developments will remain the key factor to watch, as their impact on crude oil prices is likely to influence overall market direction.

"On the domestic front, market participants will closely track key macroeconomic indicators, such as WPI inflation, balance of trade data and foreign exchange reserves," Ajit Mishra â SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Globally, investors will focus on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) economic projections, he added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 4,354.98 points or 5.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dropped 1,299.35 points, or 5.31 per cent.

Indian equity markets ended the week under significant corrective pressure as global risk sentiment deteriorated amid rising crude oil prices, escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors, Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Since February 27, the 30-share BSE benchmark has nosedived 6,723.27 points or 8.27 per cent.

The US-Israel and Iran conflict escalated from February 28 onwards. The conflict has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the main transit route for Gulf energy supplies.

Expert Analysis on Market Volatility

"The week ahead is expected to remain highly volatile, with market direction largely influenced by developments surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"Particular focus will remain on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy chokepoint, where any prolonged disruption to shipping could tighten global oil supplies, influence inflation expectations across Asia, and keep overall risk sentiment fragile," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Additionally, FII flows and movements in the rupee will remain key indicators, as global capital allocation toward emerging markets, like India, continues to be influenced by geopolitical developments and commodity price volatility, he added.

Foreign investors withdrew Rs 52,704 crore (approximately USD 5.73 billion) from domestic equities in the first fortnight of March amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the depreciation of the rupee, and concerns over the impact of high crude oil prices on India's growth and corporate earnings.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Key economic releases this week include Eurozone CPI, the Fed interest rate decision, BoE (Bank of England) and ECB (European Central Bank) policy decisions, and the US jobs data".