Weight-Loss Drug Battle Intensifies

'Willingness to try new drugs for obesity management have propelled the growth of this market, which today is almost five times what it was five years ago.'

IMAGE: A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Lilly at Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, USA. Photograph: George Frey/Reuters

The battle between two global majors vying for a larger pie of the Rs 628 crore (Rs 6.28 billion) Indian anti-obesity market is set to intensify, even as demand for weight-loss drugs increases in a country with the third-highest population of people living with obesity.

This segment has been in demand with the India launch of Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in March, and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy (semaglutide) last month.

While the former is currently priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month, the latter carries a price tag between Rs 17,345 and Rs 26,050 per month across its five dosage strengths.

According to Pharmarack data, Wegovy raked in sales worth Rs 2.53 crore (Rs 5.3 million) within two weeks of its launch.

These include secondary sales of 1,788 units across all its five dosage strengths -- 0.25 milligrams (mg), 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg.

Similarly, Mounjaro has crossed Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) in total sales value since its launch, of which Rs 26.3 crore (Rs 263 million) came in June only.

In the last one month, unit-wise sales of Mounjaro more than doubled from 42,281 units to 87,986 units.

Of this number, the drug's higher dosage form (5 mg) sold 48,944 units, and the lower dosage (2.5 mg) sold 39,042 units.

IMAGE: A selection of injector pens for the Wegovy weight loss drug are shown in this photo illustration in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Photograph: Jim Vondruska/Illustration/Reuters

Both treatments usually adopt a gradual dose-escalation protocol, starting with a low dose administered weekly, and increasing every four weeks until reaching a maintenance level.

However, experts believe that while the rise for Mounjaro sales for its two available dosage strengths has been gradual, Wegovy has seen sales for all its strengths within the first month itself.

"This may indicate some patients were already on semaglutide injections before its launch, through imported medications," said Sheetal Sapale, vice president (commercial) at market research firm Pharmarack.

The anti-obesity segment's moving annual turnover (MAT) for the month of June has also risen from Rs 138 crore (Rs 1.38 billion) in 2021 to Rs 628 crore (Rs 6.28 billion) in 2025.

"Acceptance, awareness, affordability, and willingness to try new drugs for obesity management have propelled the growth of this market, which today is almost five times what it was five years ago," Sapale said.

India has 254 million people with generalised obesity, and 351 million with abdominal obesity, according to a study by THE Indian Council of Medical Research-INDIAB (India Diabetes).

Pharmarack data adds that while semaglutide currently dominates the anti-obesity market at 66 per cent share, tirzepatide has been able to carve out an 8 per cent share within a quarter of its launch.

The clash, however, is set to intensify with Lilly preparing to introduce its pre-filled Kwikpen version of Mounjaro, which until now was sold only in vials.

Sapale said Wegovy has this advantage over Mounjaro of being available in an injectable pen version.

"While it is possible for some to take Mounjaro in-house, many patients still may have to go to a doctor to get it administered," she said, adding that Wegovy also has a larger doctor base due to the earlier availability of Rybelsus in the market, which also includes semaglutide.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff