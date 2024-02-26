News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Source: PTI
February 26, 2024 22:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as part-time non-executive chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), and the board of the bank has been reconstituted.

Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The Reserve Bank has barred the PPBL from accepting deposits and credits from any customer post-March 15 for persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank.

 

PPBL has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former executive director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

These persons had recently joined as independent directors, it said.

One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL) is the owner of the Paytm brand.

"The company has been separately informed that Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition. PPBL has informed us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman," the filing said.

OCL supports PPBL's move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee, it added.

"PPBL's future business to be led by a reconstituted Board," the filing stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
Paytm Crisis: StartUp Founders Take Note
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
'60% of taxpayers will shift to'
5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
5 Electric SUVs Coming To India
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for national trials
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for national trials
All-round show helps DC down UP Warriorz
All-round show helps DC down UP Warriorz
Won't allow child marriage till I am alive: Himanta
Won't allow child marriage till I am alive: Himanta
Andhra cricket initiates probe against Vihari
Andhra cricket initiates probe against Vihari

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'In an election year, markets flourish'

'In an election year, markets flourish'

'Next few months are likely to see...'

'Next few months are likely to see...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances