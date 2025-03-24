HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » US trade official begins India visit days before Trump's reciprocal tariff kicks in

US trade official begins India visit days before Trump's reciprocal tariff kicks in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 23:37 IST

x

Brendan Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, will pay a five-day visit to India beginning Tuesday, days before US President Donald Trump's tit-for-tat tariff kicks in.

Donald Trump

Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The senior US trade official is expected to hold talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal besides meeting a number of senior Indian officials.

It is learnt that Indian officials are also hoping to discuss with Lynch the possibility of a waiver for India from the reciprocal tariff temporarily.

 

It will come into effect on April 2.

The two sides are also expected to hold negotiations to firm up a framework for a bilateral trade pact that would address issues relating to levies and market access.

"Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, will be in India from March 25-29 for meetings with Indian interlocutors as part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions," said a US official.

"This visit reflects the United States' continued commitment to advancing a productive and balanced trade relationship with India.

"We value our ongoing engagement with the Government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing these discussions in a constructive, equitable and forward-looking manner," the official said.

India on Friday said its negotiations with Washington are underway to firm up a framework for a bilateral trade pact that would address issues relating to levies and market access.

India remains engaged with the US Administration at "various levels" to arrive at a mutually beneficial trade agreement, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The US president's tariff tussle has stoked fears of a global trade war with many countries already announcing counter-measures to deal with it.

Following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump in Washington DC last month, the two sides announced the negotiations for the first tranche of the BTA by the fall of 2025.

In line with his "America First" policy, Trump earlier this month announced reciprocal tariffs on its partners and other nations that impose higher levies on imports from the US.

India has reduced its average applied tariffs significantly for key developed countries like Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Norway under recently concluded bilateral trade agreements.

Similar negotiations are currently underway with the European Union and the United Kingdom, among other partners.

The ongoing discussions with the United States should be seen in this context, Indian government sources said a few weeks back.

In its Union budget for 2025-26, India announced its decision to lower tariffs on Bourbon whiskey, wines, and Electronic Vehicle (EV) segments.

The decisions were seen as an attempt to send a signal to the Trump administration that New Delhi is open to bringing down tariffs in specific sectors.

Washington is also pushing New Delhi to buy more American oil, gas and military platforms to bring down the trade deficit that stands at around $45 billion in India's favour.

US was the largest trading partner of India with overall bilateral trade in goods and services amounting to $190 billion for the calendar year 2023.

In the financial year 2023-24, the US was the third largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India with inflows of $4.99 billion accounting for almost per cent of total FDI equity inflows.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India well placed to tackle Trump's tariff volleys'
'India well placed to tackle Trump's tariff volleys'
India Inc holds breath for Trump's new tariffs to kick in
India Inc holds breath for Trump's new tariffs to kick in
How Will Trump's Tariff Threat Affect India?
How Will Trump's Tariff Threat Affect India?
Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?
Trump Tariffs: How Must India Respond?
'Let's Bring India's Tariff Towards America Down'
'Let's Bring India's Tariff Towards America Down'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 2

10 C-O-O-L Cucumber Recipes

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Tallest Statues Of Lord Buddha

VIDEOS

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport1:01

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport

Lalu, Rabri attend Iftar Party at Abdul Bari Siddiqui's residence0:32

Lalu, Rabri attend Iftar Party at Abdul Bari Siddiqui's...

Shilpa Shetty slays in a gorgeous all-gulabi outfit0:51

Shilpa Shetty slays in a gorgeous all-gulabi outfit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD